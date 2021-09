Vijay Rupani resigns as Chief Minister of Gujarat with immediate effect

Vijay Rupani resigned as Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday. Mr Rupani is the fourth BJP chief minister to step down in recent months; in July BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka in July and the double whammy in Uttarakhand, where Tirath Singh Rawat quit barely four months after replacing Trivendra Rawat. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted his resignation letter at the Raj Bhawan.