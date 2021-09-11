Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister

Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday.

His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.

He took the charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

