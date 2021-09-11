Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
By ANI | Published: September 11, 2021 03:44 PM2021-09-11T15:44:16+5:302021-09-11T15:55:02+5:30
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday.
His resignation comes a year before the assembly elections in the state.
He took the charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 August 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
