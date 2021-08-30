Vijay Rupani speaks to Bhavina Patel, congratulates her on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Soon after the para-paddler Bhavina Patel won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated her through a video call and praised her for bringing glory to the state and the country.

While speaking to Patel, Rupani said, "We are very happy that you won the silver medal today. I have announced an award of Rs 3 crores for you. I wish you move ahead with the same energy and return with a gold medal next time."

He also spoke to Patel's parents and conveyed his congratulations to them.

The reward of Rs 3 crores was announced earlier under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders have also extended their congratulations to India's para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel. She lost the match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 today.

With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor