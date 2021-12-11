Vijayawada gold shop employee arrested for Rs 60 lakh theft

Vijayawada, Dec 11 Vijayawada police cracked the case of a major theft in Attica Gold Company shop in the city within two hours by arresting the accused and recovering the stolen cash of Rs 60 lakh and gold and silver jewellery.

Police arrested S. Jaya Chandrasekhar working as an executive in the same showroom and recovered the entire stolen property including 47 gram gold and 1.5 kg silver jewellery.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana told reporters that the police arrested the accused within two hours after receiving the complaint.

The police identified the accused on the basis of clues including fingerprints, CCTV footage and the way the lock was broken.

The police commissioner said the accused entered the shop by opening shutters with a duplicate key around 1.30 a.m. He covered CCTV camera with a piece of cloth, opened the locker and took away the valuables. He broke the lock to make it look like a theft committed by some outsider.

Chandrasekhar came to the shop for duty in the morning. He was present in the shop when the management of the company lodged a police complaint around 10.30 a.m.

A police team visited the scene of the offence and on the basis of clues gathered, they found that it was the handiwork of some insider. After questioning the employees and matching the finger prints, police identified and arrested the accused.

Police found during the investigations that the accused had been planning to commit theft for 45 days and was waiting for the right time when there will be huge amount of cash will be available

The police commissioner said Chandrasekhar had made duplicate keys of shutter and locker and was waiting for appropriate time to commit the offence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor