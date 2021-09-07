Viral fever among children is raging in Delhi, Noida

Amid the COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR, the surge in viral cases has been reported amongst children in various hospitals of Noida. More than 50 per cent of cases in Out Patient Department (OPDs) are of viral fever in children.

The number of children affected with viral fever is also raising in hospitals in the national capital.

"50-55 per cent of patients are complaining about fever. Our institution has been seeing 5-7 dengue cases per day in the OPD. Its seasonal fever that happens every year," said Dr Jyotsna Madan, Acting Director, Child PGI, Noida.

"We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children. Almost 25 per cent of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever. There are simple virals and in few cases of H3N2 which is a form of swine flu we are also getting that," said Dr Nitin Verma, Director, General Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital.

According to Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida, "The total number of Children with viral fever admitted in the hospital are six and one case is of dengue which is admitted in the hospital."

"We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever," he added.

However, Scrub typhus, the mysterious fever in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed many lives so far, 40 of which are children alone, according to the government data.

Recently the central Team visited Firozabad district and observed that the majority of cases are due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Vector Indices were found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50 per cent.

NCDC has deputed two EIS officers in the district for a period of the next 14 days and they will assist the district in strengthening its outbreak response.

With inputs from ANI

