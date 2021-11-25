VIRAL VIDEO! Bundles of cash flows out from drainpipe during ACB raid at PWD engineer’s house

A shocking case was uncovered in Bangalore, Karnataka. However, the Karnataka's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) shattered the dreams of a Junior Engineer in the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated action against corrupt officials in the Karnataka government. As part of this operation, the ACB raided 60 places belonging to 15 officers. The ACB was hit by a series of raids on the houses of officers working in various departments. ACB raided properties of 15 Karnataka government officials The operation involved 8 SPs, 100 officers and 300 personnel. ACB team raided 60 places. More than eight and a half kilos of gold and cash were seized during the operation. The ACB team's eyes widened when they saw the property seized from the officer's house.

Officers who came to raid the house of PWD co-engineer JE Shantagouda Biradar were shocked. A large quantity of gold was found in his house. Besides, Rs 25 lakh cash was also seized. Biradar had already received information that there would be a raid. So he hid a lot of cash in the pipes outside the house. ACB officials, with the help of a plumber, recovered the entire amount.

7 kg of gold was seized from the house of TS Rudresappa, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture. Its market value is Rs 3.5 crore. 15 lakh cash was found in his house. 1.135 kg gold was seized from the house of senior motor inspector Sadashiv Marlingannavar. 8 lakh 22 thousand 172 rupees cash was found in his house.