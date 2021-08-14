Viral Video! Car evades security check hits police personnel in Patiala
August 14, 2021
In a shocking incident a car driver hit police personnel who stopped the vehicle for security check in Patiala. ...
In a shocking incident a car driver hit police personnel who stopped the vehicle for security check in Patiala. "The car driver dragged the police personnel along with the car to evade checking. The Police has traced the car and further investigation in the case is underway," says Hemant Sharma, Deputy superintendent of police of City,
Police said the injured police personnel is under medical treatment.
#WATCH Car evading security check hits police personnel in Patiala, Punjab— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
Police say the injured police personnel is under medical treatment, car traced, further investigation underway
(Video source: Police) pic.twitter.com/ZF9wygy8Xm