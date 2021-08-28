Viral Video! Muslim dosa seller thrashed for using 'Hindu' shop name

A video has gone viral on social media. The incident is from Vikas market in Mathura where a Muslim dosa vendor being beaten is captured on camera.

Dosa seller runs his shop by the name of 'Srinath'. A video has been shared by a Facebook user named Deviraj Pandit. The video shows dosa shop being vandalized by the mob.

The video posted by Deviraj Pandit, seems to be leading the crowd. In the video, one person is saying this is Srinath Dosa ... while another is asking the Muslim Dosa seller his name. Why do you run your shop under the Hindu name of Srinathji ?, asks someone from the mob to the dosa seller. In the video someone says why do you run a shop with a Hindu name, seeing the name, Hindus come here to eat even when they don't want to.

Meanwhile, Mathura police has been informed about the incident. The dispute stems from the name of the Dosa seller's shop. Some people have abused the dosa seller. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. Currently, a police investigation is underway and the person concerned is being questioned. Also, inspectors of the concerned police stations have been ordered to take immediate action.



