Viral Video! Muslim man thrashed by mob for selling bangles in Hindu area booked for molesting girl

The Muslim man who was beaten up by Hindu mob for selling bangles in a Hindu locality has been booked by the police for harassing women on the occasion of Rakhi.

The bangle seller identified as Tasleem Ali had filed a complaint in the Central Kotwali police station late Sunday night after he was beaten by the mob. The shocking incident had taken place in Indore's Govind Nagar on Sunday. One of the men in the video is heard saying, "Our sisters and daughters are facing so much trouble there (Afghanistan) and you Muslim are selling bangles here?". Ali can even be seen begging for mercy in the video.

The police have registered a case against Tasleem under sections 354, 354 (A), 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) after a minor filed a complaint about allegedly sexually harassing her and forging the documents.

Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of Police, Indore, said, "The bangle seller had two Aadhar cards--bearing the name of Tasleem s/o Mohar Ali and Asleem s/o Mor Singh. He had also a half-burnt voter ID identifying him as the son of Mohan Singh."

In the case of physically abusing the bangle seller, the police have registered a case relevant section of robbery and assault against unknown persons.

After the complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against Ali, many people are questioning whether he is being punished as he is a Muslim. A question is being raised on the working of Indore police in Madhya Pradesh which is a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. Has the police acted in a fair manner?