Viral Video! Muslim man thrashed by mob for selling bangles in Hindu area

In a shocking incident, a Muslim man was beaten up by Hindu mob for selling bangles in a Hindu locality in Indore's Govind Nagar on Sunday. The shocking incident was recorded on video and it has now gone viral on social media. In the video the mob can be seen abusing, slapping and kicking the Muslim man demanding him to not to ever enter 'any other Hindu area'. The victim has now lodged a complaint with the Indore police, as per reports.

One of the men in the video is heard saying, "Our sisters and daughters are facing so much trouble there (Afghanistan) and you Muslim are selling bangles here?". Urging the other men, he adds, "One by one, let us hit him," as the Muslim man clutches his head, apologising and crying. Then the mob is seen hitting him together and seizing his goods and his money.