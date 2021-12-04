VIRAL VIDEO! Road cracks open while BJP MLA tries to break coconut while inauguration

In a hilarious incident that took place in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. While BJP's Suchi Mausam Chaudhary, the MLA from Bijnor Sadar constituency, was inaugurating the road in Bijnor, tried to break a coconut, the coconut did not break, But bits of the road came off. Due to this incident, corruption has been exposed in the road works during the inauguration. Congress has tweeted and criticized this.

Irrigation department constructed a road near the canal in Bijnor. 1.16 crore was provided for construction of 7 km road. However, the road was inaugurated only after the completion of 700 meters. A total of 7 km road is planned to be connected to Kadapur, Jhalapur, Uledha and Himpur.

MLA Suchi Mausam Chaudhary arrived with her husband for the inauguration of the road. After the pooja, the MLAs tried to break a coconut. But the coconut did not break. Instead, bits of the road came off. As a result, it was revealed that there was corruption in the road works. Outraged MLAs and citizens expressed their anger over the incident and demanded an inquiry from the district collector.

Chaudhary promised tough action against those responsible and was seen helping dig a wider hole in the spot to help collect the asphalt sample.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has criticized the tweet. The Congress tweeted, "One road could not bear the blow of a simple coconut. This is called development! "