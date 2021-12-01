VIRAL VIDEO! Woman beaten to death with sticks by group of men, incident captured on CCTV

A woman has been brutally beaten in the Shalimar Bagh area of the capital Delhi. A video of this shocking incident has also surfaced. The video shows 3 to 4 women being beaten to death with sticks. Police have registered a case against the unidentified on the basis of CCTV footage and a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to police, on the night of November 19, in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi, a woman was brutally beaten by a mob while she was getting out of a vehicle. Her children were also present when the incident took place. The injured woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have arrested some accused in the case and are searching for the other accused.

After this incident, the aggrieved woman has accused the local MLA of beating her. The woman was beaten so badly with sticks that she had to get out of the hospital in a wheelchair. The woman has allegedly blamed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Vandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh for the assault. However, Vandana Kumari has denied the allegations.