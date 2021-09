Visakhapatnam: 50-yr-old woman treated for brain aneurysm in first of its kind 'flow diversion' method

A 50-year old woman was treated for an aneurysm in a new and safer method of brain treatment in MediCover hospital of Visakhapatnam.

According to senior consultant, neurovascular intervention, Dr Siba Shankar Dalai, the woman, namely Subbalakshami reported severe headache continuing till neck along with visual disturbances and the reports of MRI scan showed rupture of a brain aneurysm.

Considering the patient's condition and location of the aneurysm, Dr Dalai decided to perform the 'flow diversion' technique. The intrasaccular flow diversion is the latest technology reported in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. The technique offers higher visibility and better placement enabling doctors to divert the blood flow away from the aneurysm.

Dr Dalai said that this is the first time intrasaccular flow diversion was used for brain aneurysms treatment in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

"The patient recovered gradually over 72-96 hours and is getting discharged today," he added.

A brain aneurysm is ballooning over blood vessels in the brain which might eventually rupture and lead to severe bleeding in the brain causing death.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor