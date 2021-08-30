Volunteers ensure COVID-appropriate, eco-friendly arrangements at Surat ISKCON temple for Janmashtami

Volunteers stayed at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Surat to ensure that Covid-appropriate and eco-friendly arrangements were made for Janmashtami festival.

Speaking to ANI, volunteer Tirath Das said, "Most of us didn't go home to ensure preparations are not compromised. We look forward to celebrating the festival after two years."

"We are excited to welcome Lord Krishna yet again, have made eco-friendly arrangements this time. Hoping for a good footfall of devotees. There will be strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," he added.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

( With inputs from ANI )

