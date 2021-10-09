VP Naidu begins day with 'refreshing' badminton game with players from Arunachal during NE tour

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday began the day with a 'refreshing' badminton game with players from Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said, "Had a refreshing start to my day. Played a wonderful game of badminton with budding badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar today. #Badminton #ArunachalPradesh"

The Vice President, who is on a tour of the North East, arrived in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

Venkaiah Naidu interacted with achievers from the state in various fields in Itanagar and presented them with mementoes.

During the first day of his visit, Naidu visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and was shown around the various sections and galleries in the museum, as per a release.

Writing in his post, Naidu observed that "Arunachal Pradesh with its rich natural and cultural heritage, can be called a reservoir of handicraft. Different tribes have generations of expertise in various craft forms such as weaving, painting, basketry, mask-making, ivory-work, blacksmithy, doll-making, pottery and carpentry."

He also said the state's rich cultural heritage needs to be preserved.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor