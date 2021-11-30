Walmart, Flipkart announce MoU with Madhya Pradesh government to train, support local MSMEs

Walmart and Flipkart on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh's Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to work in close cooperation with each other and create an ecosystem of capacity building for MSMEs in the state.

Under the partnership, Walmart and Flipkart will help MSMEs digitize their businesses and enable them to sell products across India through online retail. They will also have an opportunity to unlock their export potential and become part of Walmart's global supply chain, according to an official release.

In collaboration with Swasti, the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program (Walmart Vriddhi) provides a comprehensive learning platform that includes growth opportunities, free-of-cost training and in-depth expert support to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The program includes training seminars and workshops to further enable the growth and development of small and medium businesses in the state, as per the statement.

Launched in 2019, Walmart Vriddhi aims to train 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, sellers on Flipkart, and other domestic and global marketplace platforms. Thousands of Vriddhi MSME graduates across multiple states are being trained to expand their domestic capabilities and participate in global supply chains, helping them build sustainable businesses, generate employment, and increase exports. With Vriddhi e-Institutes in Panipat and Agra, as well as a presence in other locations, the program provides a digitally enhanced learning experience through online modules with personalized feedback and one-on-one advisory sessions, according to the statement.

On the signing of the MoU, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Minister for MSME, Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said, "The Government of Madhya Pradesh has undertaken various measures to facilitate a favorable ecosystem for MSMEs as they have a great role to play in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. At this point, it is crucial for small businesses to scale up and use modern technology for their business growth. We are happy to collaborate on programs like Walmart Vriddhi and shall provide our guidance and support required to allow MSMEs to achieve greater success through the program."'

Commenting on the partnership, Nidhi Munjal, Vice President, International Partnership Services, Walmart, said, "We look forward to partnering with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and supporting their efforts to build a robust MSME ecosystem, by providing opportunities to access online and offline markets in India and globally through local training and support. We are committed to tripling our exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027, and will keep extending our support to small businesses, enabling them to grow and prosper in India and global markets."

Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director & Head - Marketplace, Flipkart said, "We have seen an encouraging response from MSMEs from cities like Bhopal, Indore, and many others that want to take their business online. At present, Flipkart marketplace supports digital commerce for close to 4 lakh sellers. Through programs like Walmart Vriddhi and Flipkart Samarth, we are committed to empowering Madhya Pradesh's MSMEs, artisans, and craftsmen and will continue providing them the ecosystem support they require to grow and benefit through pan-India access for e-commerce marketplace operations."

Under the Walmart Vriddhi program, Walmart and Flipkart have partnered with several states across the country, including Haryana and Tamil Nadu. With this new partnership with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, we will help expand growth opportunities for MSMEs by providing potential access to online and offline markets in India and globally as well as imparting local training and support, free of cost.

