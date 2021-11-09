Want to learn about citizen engagement? MyGov is looking for interns

If you are looking for an internship opportunity, then MyGov is the best place which is a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India (GoI). MyGov aims to highlight the positive key/flagship schemes of the GoI and its many Ministries and Departments; and engage with it's users through various youth-centric online and offline engagements. MyGov also partners with different Ministries in order to promote their various policies, collect public feedback and ensure citizen participation in various government programmes.

MyGov is one of the first platforms to which, young and older netizens turn for the latest, authentic news about Covid. MyGov offers a chance of being involved in Government. It is an exciting opportunity to gain an insight into citizen engagement with Government.

MyGov is now looking to hire Interns.

1. Roles and responsibilities

The Internship engagement is full-time and is designed to be a world class learning experience for the Internee, mentored by seasoned policy, management and communication experts. If you are an under-graduate student looking to add to your learning, or a recent Graduate ready to add this Internship to your portfolio, this is the opportunity for you.

The areas proposed are –

Management Team involved in the overall functioning of MyGov. Requires managerial and coordination skills as well as an understanding of public policy.

Partnerships Team involved in engagements with different Ministries. Requires strong interpersonal skills, and understanding of public policy.

Social Media, Research and Creative Team involved in information dissemination through the website and social media. Requires a policy background, research ability and good writing skills.

HR Team involved in recruitment and daily HR operational activities.

Graphics Designing involved in designing infographics, logos, banners etc. for the website and social media. Requires design training in this area.

IT/Tech-development and Software Testing involved in proving tech support to the MyGov platform. Requires appropriate skills in these fields.

2. Requirements

Undergraduate or a graduate

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proficiency in Word Processing, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Social Media Tools, Computer graphics designing

Eager to learn and work and desire to innovate and excel

3. Duration of Internship

The minimum duration of internship shall be two months from the date of joining, extendable depending on the performance of the candidate, requirement of the Department and time the intern is willing to spend with the Department.

4. Remuneration

There is no cash remuneration. A certificate of internship will be issued on successful completion.