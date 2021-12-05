Watch! Butler spits on dough while preparing rotis, shocking videos goes viral!

In yet another disgusting viral video, a man was seen spitting on rotis (chapatis) before placing them inside the tandoor. The viral video is reported to be shot during an engagement ceremony. The video in question was shot by a young boy without the knowledge of the butler and shared it on social media. Soon, after the video went viral, the accused was nabbed by the local police.

थूकनें वाले जिहाद फ़ैक्टरी का एक और जिहादी नौशाद, रोटी पर थूक कर मेरठ में मेहमानों का स्वागत कर रहा था, अब पुलिस इसकी ख़ातिरदारी कर रही है pic.twitter.com/tXgZbljCap — Rohit Ranjan (@irohitr) December 5, 2021

However, the cook in turn accused the young boy of spitting on him while he was preparing the rotis. The matter is currently under investigation. and authorities have said that strict action will be taken against the accused. This not the first time such a act has been caught on camera. Earlier, a similar incident e was reported in UP’s Meerut, in which the accused Naushad was arrested was arrested after he was caught on a camera, spitting on the dough while preparing ‘rotis’ at a wedding function.