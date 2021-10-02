Watch! Ghalib Khan shed fake tears on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi!

Today marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. On the special day, a video has gone viral, where Samajwadi Party leader Ghalib Khan is seen clinging on to Bapus’ statue and crying inconsolably. “Bapu….Bapu…” wailed the SP party leader as his sidekick in a white kurta consoled him. Even though Ghalib Khan’s tears are not apparent to ordinary eyes, he kept wiping them away as he remembered Bapu. Soon after the funny video emerged online, a old video of Congress leader, Haseeb Ahmed's similar video went viral. . Talking to a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, Ahmed was seen directing Bapu to either come back or call them to him.

In the old video, which has resurfaced today, the dejected Congress leader is seen crying as he delivers an emotional monologue while his ’emotionless’ assistant holds on to Bapu’s portrait. Three other supporters stand behind the emotional Congress leader looking quite clueless. One of them, in fact, is also seen grinning for the camera.Weeping profusely, he told Bapu to come back. “Bapu aap aajaiye. Is desh ko aapki zarurat dobara padh rahi hain. Is desh ki janta aapko dobara dekhna chahti hain. Ya toh hum logon ko aap apne paas bula lijiye, ya is desh main jo jhoot, makkari aur fareb karke logon ko lutne ka kaam kar rahe hain unse hum logo ko mukti dila dijiye,” (The people of this country are eager to see you once again. Either you call us to you, or get us rid of the people who are robbing the people of this country through deception) lamented the Congress leader. As expected, Netizens were quick to come up with their witty one-liners and memes. One remarked that today even Bapu must be crying seeing the Congress leader’s exemplary performance.



