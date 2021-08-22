Watch! PM Narendra Modi bids emotional good-bye to former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to pay his last respects to former UP CM and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89, in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were present at the Lucknow airport to receive Modi and Nadda. On Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid his last respects to the late Kalyan Singh at his residence. On Saturday, Modi took to microblogging platform Twitter to condole the death of Kalyan Singh.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi pays his last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/LMPDk0Zwqf — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

“Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions,” the prime minister posted. Modi had described Kalyan Singh as a "statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human" in his condolence message. Addressing the media in Lucknow, Modi said, "Kalyan Singh always gave priority to public welfare. He lived up to his name. We have lost a big leader. I pray to Lord Ram to bless him. We will strive to fulfill his dreams. On Saturday, the chief minister had said announced a three-day mourning will be observed and the veteran leader would be put to rest on the banks of Ganga river at Narora in Bulandshahr district on Monday, which will be a public holiday every year. Condoling the demise of former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Rajasthan's present Governor Kalraj Mishra termed his death "a great loss for the nation". "I got an opportunity to work with Kalyan Singh for some time. His demise is a great loss for India, especially for BJP. He always stood by his decision. I express my condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," said Mishra.



