WATCH VIDEO! Video of chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others before crashing surfaces

At least 13 people, including Bipin Rawat, the country's chief defense staff, were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The accident happened when the helicopter was about to land. A pre-crash video of the crashed helicopter has now surfaced. In this video, the helicopter came out of the fog and appeared in the sky. The bad weather at the scene was evident from a few seconds of video. Some locals are seen in this video.

The climate in the mountains can change at any time. However, when the helicopter is ready for flight, it is checked on all parameters. According to sources, the Indian Air Force plane left Palam Airbase at 8.47 am. It reached Sulur Airbase at 11.34 am. CDS Rawat took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 helicopter at Wellington at 11.48 am. The helicopter crashed at 12.22 pm.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019.