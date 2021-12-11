Watch Video! Woman lies down on railway track to save life of child, dies

A young woman has committed suicide while rescuing her niece in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The three-year-old nephew was stuck in the railway tracks. The young woman tried to free him. But she failed. Just then the young woman saw the train approaching. The young woman slept on his body to save his nephew's life. In the next few moments, the train passed over them. The nephew's life was saved due to the incident of the young lady. But the woman died. Her body was literally torn to pieces.

Shashibala (20 years), who saved the life of her nephew Arav, is a resident of Hussainpur village within the limits of Kundarki police station. On December 8, Shashibala's was supposed to get married. After her sister's departure, Shashibala had gone with the women of the family to a lake across the Moradabad-Lucknow railway line. On her way back, her cousin's leg got stuck in the railway track. Just then Shashibala saw the train coming. Shashibala ran without a moment's delay to save Arav's life.