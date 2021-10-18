Watch Video! Woman threatens to throw snake on medical staff to avoid covid-19 vaccination

The second wave of corona in the country is slowly receding. Work is underway to speed up the vaccination campaign as the number of patients is declining. About 30 per cent of the population above 18 years of age has been vaccinated in the country so far. But even today there is a need for public awareness in some places. Something similar has happened in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Health workers had come to Nagelaw village in Ajmer's Pisangan Panchayat Samiti area for vaccination against corona. At the time, one woman refused to be vaccinated. This woman made quite a fuss. The woman not only made a fuss, but also threatened to throw a snake at the staff who had come for the vaccination.

Vaccination of some villagers of Nagelaw village is about to be completed. They are being vaccinated at home. On Friday, health workers went to a woman's home to vaccinate her. She initially refused to be vaccinated. Health officials said the government had ordered the corona vaccine. She got into an argument with the authorities. After a while, she brought a basket from the hut. She pulled the snake out of it and started frightening the health workers.

The health workers were frightened when they saw the snake. However, they continued to try to persuade the woman. Seeing this, the villagers gathered in front of the woman's house. The staff explained to the woman that she needed to be vaccinated to protect herself from the coronavirus. Eventually, after much effort, the woman agreed to be vaccinated. Her family also got vaccinated along with her.



