Water level in Ganges rises, operation of boats suspended

Continuous rain over the past few days has led to a rise in the water level of the Ganges in Varanasi causing authorities to suspend operations of boat services.

According to the reports of the Central Water Commission, Ganga is flowing just two meters below the warning point.

"The speed of rising water in the Ganges was 4 cm per hour on Saturday, which decreased on Sunday and is rising at the speed of 2 cm per hour," said the report.

"Due to the rising water in the Ganges, the connectivity of all the Ghats has been broken and boat operations in the Ganges have been stopped," the report added.

The report further stated that the authorities Ganga Aarti to be held at Dashashwamedh Ghat had also had to be changed.

( With inputs from ANI )

