Water levels have reduced, but impact is still there: Bihar CM on floods

As the water level of river Ganga starts receding in flood-hit areas of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the impact of the flooding could be still seen.

"Water level of the river Ganga has reduced now but its impact can still be seen in nearby areas," Kumar said.

He also added that he's monitoring the situation closely. "I've directed the concerned authorities to undertake relief work and provide necessary aid in flood-affected areas," Nitish Kumar said.

Yesterday, the Bihar Chief Minister also took stock of flood-affected regions of Khagaria and Bhagalpur, in an aerial survey.

Nearly 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods due to incessant rainfall.

( With inputs from ANI )

