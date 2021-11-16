WB CM Mamata Banerjee launches doorstep ration delivery scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched 'Duare Ration' scheme for doorstep delivery of ration on Tuesday at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme would benefit over 10 crore people in the state. It was one of the major poll promises of Trinamool Congress during the 2021 state elections held in March-April.

According to the state government, the foodgrain will be supplied to the people through mobile vans. The van will reach 500 metre away for every locality in the state. The government has asked the panchayat, municipality and Municipal corporations to issue a helpline number for booking the foodgrain.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor