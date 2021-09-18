WB post-poll violence: CBI registers 2 more FIRs, 37 cases so far

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered two more cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal taking the total number of FIRs to 37.

On September 3, the agency arrested one Ratan Haldar in connection with the alleged murder of Sova Rani Mondal during the alleged post-poll violence in Jagaddal constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas earlier this year.

In August, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

The results of assembly polls in Bengal were declared on May 2.

Violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing many people and triggering an alleged exodus. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor