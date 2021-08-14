We should plant more trees to combat climate change: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said people should plant more trees to combat climate change and global warming.

Congratulating on the eve of 75th Independence Day, the speaker said, "It has been a long journey in the last 75 years. A lot of change has happened in the last 75 years. People have struggled and fought a long battle for water, forest and land. Earlier, people did not understand the importance of environment. But with climate crisis looming large, people have understood the importance of having good and healthy environment."

He was speaking during an event organised at Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park in the national capital.

He also said there should be more fruit-bearing trees in the national capital.

He further said, "We always worshipped trees. However, there were days when several trees were chopped off, leading to global warming. But now, India is leading from front in combating the climate and global warming."

Birla said, "During the inauguration of this park, PM Narendra Modi wanted to make this as most beautiful park of Delhi."

"We have also started a campaign to plant more fruit-bearing trees across Delhi. We know that trees for essential for herbal and fruits, we could not campaign aggressively for planting more trees in our country. So there is a need to form a jan andolan (people's revolution) to plant more trees in India," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor