We will go ahead with our Panchayat, says Haryana BKU chief on Sept 7 Karnal Mahapanchayat

Ahead of farmers' Mahapanchayat against police lathi-charge on farmers on August 28, Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union Chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that the Panchayat will continue as scheduled.

The farmer leaders met with the Karnal administration today to discuss the Karnal Mahapanchayat on September 7 and the gherao of the mini secretariat.

"No outcome me from the meeting with Karnal administration. We will go ahead with our Panchayat," Singh said.

Further, claiming that the administration is not ready to cooperate, Singh said, "They said that they will stop us, but we are ready to bear whatever they bring to us. The administration is not ready to listen to us or to cooperate with us at all."

"Sector 144 is the government doing its own will; it is like they want to beat us, but do not want to let us cry either. At least let us cry," he added

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Haryana Police have tightened security arrangements in view of the call for gherao of Karnal Mini Secretariat on Tuesday made by several farmers' organisations, said police on Monday.

Giving this information here today, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to safeguard the public property across the state in general and Karnal in particular.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor