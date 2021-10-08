We will strive to build world-class airline that makes every Indian proud, says Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran

After Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud.

"At the Tata group, we are delighted to be declared as the winner of the bid for Air India. This is a historic moment, and it will be a rare privilege for our Group to own and operate the country's flag bearer airline. It will be our endeavour to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to pay tribute to JRD Tata, pioneer of Indian aviation, whose memory we cherish," Chandrasekaran said in a press statement.

Tata Sons won the bid for acquiring Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, the government said on Friday.

The transaction is expected to be completed by December 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor