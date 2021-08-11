We will take a decision on it today: Union Minister Murleedharan on ruckus by Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu will take a decision on the conduct of Opposition MPs who created the ruckus in the House demanding withdrawal of farm laws, said Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday.

Venkaiah Naidu will take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha yesterday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other Bhartiya Janta Party MPs met Naidu over this issue on Wednesday morning, said the sources.

Earlier in the day, condemning the ruckus created by Opposition MPs on Tuesday, the RS chairman got emotional and said he was distressed to see the sacredness of the House being destroyed over a difference of opinion.

"I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," he said.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Pratap S Bajwa climbed onto the top of the table and moved the rule book towards Deputy Chairman and started sloganeering. RS Chairman cautioned members of the House about giving the wrong message to the people because of the continuous disruption.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor