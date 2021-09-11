Wealth of criminals to be distributed among poor, Madhya Pradesh to enact law

The Central and State Governments enact different laws and punishments to prevent crime. As a result, the Madhya Pradesh government is preparing a new law to reduce crime in the state. Their money and wealth will be distributed among the poor to punish the criminals. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the law would be even stricter than the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act. The Home and Law Departments are working together on the bill.

The bill seeks to confiscate the assets of criminals. The property will be confiscated and distributed among the poor. For this, crime cases need to be settled in time. Special courts will be set up for this purpose and provision will be made for the safety of witnesses. Punishment will also be provided in the bill for those who directly and indirectly help these criminals.

The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to introduce the bill in the winter session. Madhya Pradesh has the second highest crime rate after UP and Bihar.

