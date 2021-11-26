Wedding day shocker: Thief flees with jewellery worth Rs 2cr

Jaipur, Nov 26 The euphoria around destination wedding of a Maharashtra-based family took an unexpected and tense turn after a man who "introduced himself as a member" of the bride's family ran away with jewellery worth Rs 2 crore, from a five-star hotel here, leaving the bride's family shocked on her wedding day (Friday).

The bride's family had booked over 40 rooms at a five-star hotel here. However, in their absence, an unknown person came to the hotel, introduced himself as a "family member" and collected the key from the lobby. He eventually managed to enter one of the rooms from where he stole the jewellery, and ran away.

The bride's family had come from Maharashtra to Jaipur on Thursday for their daughter's wedding. After checking in at the hotel at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the family and the guests went to a garden on Sirsi Road for a Sangeet ceremony in the night.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

One of the members of the bride's family has filed a case at the Jawahar Circle police station here. In the complaint, it has been mentioned that diamond sets worth Rs 2 crore, and Rs 96,000 in cash have been stolen.

Police began the investigation by scanning the CCTV footages. At the same time, the police were also looking into the negligence of the hotel management.

The hotel administration, however, said that the suspect was seen in the CCTV footages along with the bride's family.

The police are looking for the suspect seen in the CCTV.

Besides, hotel workers, staff related to event management are also being questioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor