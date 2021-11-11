West Bengal BJP Howrah unit president expelled from party for 'breaching organisational discipline'

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Howrah unit president Surajit Saha was expelled from the party for "breaching organisational discipline".

The notice was released on Wednesday at the behest of state party president Sukanta Majumdar which stated that Saha had been expelled with immediate effect.

"At the behest of Dr Sukanta Majumdar, President, BJP West Bengal and Member of Parliament, you are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect for breaching organisational discipline," the notice read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor