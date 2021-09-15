West Bengal by-polls: 15 companies to be deployed for area domination

With by-polls scheduled to be held on September 30 in West Bengal, a total of 15 companies will be deployed for area domination, informed the Election Commission sources.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

While addressing the Trinamool Congress workers' convention in Chetla on Wednesday, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly by-election on September 10.

The Election Commission also informed that by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli constituency of Odisha on the same date.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

