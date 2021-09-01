West Bengal bypolls: ECI to hold meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The discussion will be on conducting by-polls that is pending for seven seats in Bengal, informed the officials totoday.

The seven vacant constituency seats are Jangipur and Samserganj in Murshidabad district, Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, Kharagpur in South Medinipur district, Nadia district's Shantipur, Cooch Behar's Dinhata and Bhowanipore.

On July 15, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had urged the Election Commission to conduct by-elections to fill seven casual vacancies in the State Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

A TMC delegation had met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra in the national capital and handed over a letter on this matter. The delegation included Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Saugata Roy, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

"We have appealed that all by-polls are held within six months. They listened to us and we hope that our discussions are successful," TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay had told reporters.

Notably, the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2021 were held in eight phases between March 27, 2021 to April 29, 2021 and concluded on May 2, 2021 with the announcement of results.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor