West Bengal: COVID-19 themed Durga Puja pandal to be set up in Siliguri

As Dadabhai Sporting Club, Siliguri is setting up COVID-19 themed Durga Puja pandal.

While talking to ANI, Rathin Dey, the organising member, Dadabhai Sporting Club gave details about the preparations and theme for the Durga Puja pandal organised by his club.

"This year, the theme of Durga Puja pandal is COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this pandemic, everyone left their work, so many people lost their jobs. We will pray to goddess Durga to restore normalcy in our lives and across the world," said Dey.

On the usage of empty chairs in the pandal, he said, "The usage of chairs is purely symbolic. Due to COVID, people are not going to their workplaces, children are not able to go to their schools. The empty chairs will reflect just that. We will pray to the goddess with a hope that these empty chairs get filled soon and everyone is able to go back to their schools, workplaces."

As per Dey, all the COVID protocols like sanitisation, mask-wearing and social distancing will be taken care of during the Puja.

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14.

