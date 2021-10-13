West Bengal: Durga puja pandal highlights hardships of people affected due to cyclones

Kestopur Kanan Poschim Adhibasibrinda Committee in North 24 Parganas has set up a Durga Puja pandal highlighting the hardships of the people residing in coastal areas that they faced during the 'Amphan' and 'Yaas' cyclones.

Speaking to ANI, Shbhayan Choudhury, a member of Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Poschim Adhibasibrinda said, this year the committee has come up with the theme called "Prakash Kiran" which means "Sun Rays".

"The theme is revolving around the life of the people who faced hardship during the 'Amphan' and 'Yaas' cyclones. The Committee has attempted to show how the people residing in the coastal areas were affected due to storms," he said.

Choudhury said he also said the overall cost in making pandal is around Rs 9 lakh that took two months to complete.

He informed that the committee is following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government and requesting devotees to follow them also.

"Through these efforts, we are trying to tell people that celebration is part of but we should not forget the COVID-19 is still there," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

