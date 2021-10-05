West Bengal: Governor Dhankhar to administer oath to Mamata Banerjee, others as MLAs

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will administer the oath of office to three newly elected MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Assembly on October 7.

Besides Banerjee, the other two MLAs are Amirul Islam and Jakir Hossain who will take oath on October 7.

In the recently concluded bypolls, Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur with a margin of over 58,000 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee secured 85,263 votes which are around 71.90 per cent of the total votes connected in the bye-elections.

Banerjee's main competition, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got 26,428 votes and Communist Party of India CPI candidate Srijib Biswas secured 4,226 votes.

Jakir Hossain was elected from Jangipur and Amirul Islam was elected from Samserganj assembly seats in West Bengal.

( With inputs from ANI )

