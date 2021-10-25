West Bengal Governor tests positive for malaria, admitted to AIIMS Delhi
By ANI | Published: October 25, 2021 06:50 PM2021-10-25T18:50:49+5:302021-10-25T19:00:02+5:30
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has tested positive for malaria on Monday.
Dhankhar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for treatment of the same.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor