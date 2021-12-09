West Bengal: Remote villages of Alipurduar gets 'Palki Ambulance' to carry patients

In order to provide ambulance service to inaccessible high terrains, local administration started "Palki Ambulance" for the patients in Buxa Dooars village of Alipurduar.

Buxa Dooars is located on the high terrains near India-Bhutan International Border. It is part of Kalchini Block in Alipurduar District and accessible only through trekking. The area is covered with dense forest.

Alipurduar District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena said, "Palki Ambulance is a special concept. Facilities of normal ambulances cannot be provided to mountain areas. This is a high terrain so we have brought this idea. We have deployed trained persons so that patients can be carried safely to the nearest healthcare facility. The Palki Ambulance has basic facilities like oxygen, medicines and saline. After the suggestions of the health department, we will improve it further."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor