West Bengal reports 701 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal reported 701 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday.

The positivity rate for the day for 1.88 per cent. A total of 37,180 new samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

717 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 15,86,882. A total of 19,450 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far, with 11 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 7,820 active COVID-19 cases in the state, says the bulletin.

The current recovery rate stands at 98.31 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.20 per cent.

Ever since the start of the pandemic since March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 16,14,152 COVID-19 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor