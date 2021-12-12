'Whale washed up on Puri coast died after being hit by vessel'

Postmortem report of an injured whale, which had washed up on Fatehpur beach under Chilika Wildlife Division in Odisha's Puri district and subsequently died revealed that it was hit by a marine vessel, according to forest officials.

Local fishermen found the 48-feet-long endangered Bryde's whale battling for life near Fatepur village under Krushnaprasad block of Puri district early on Friday morning. The whale died by the time forest officials reached the spot.

The whale figures in the IUCN Red List of threatened marine species.

The whale was buried near the shore.

( With inputs from ANI )

