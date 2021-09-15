Whoever is guilty should be punished, says Chirag Paswan on Prince Raj sexual assault case

Senior Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday that the guilty in the sexual assault case involving his cousin and Samastipur MP Prince Raj Paswan must be punished.

"I am still in favour of punishment for whoever is truly guilty in this case. I had heard both sides in January. But I am not authorized to take any decisions or sides here since I am not an investigating authority. I advised them to go to the police, file an FIR and let the matter be probed," Paswan said to the media.

Referring to the issue that his name is also mentioned in the FIR, Paswan said,"I am not an accused. It has been mentioned that I was aware of the whole matter. I was indeed aware of the matter. It was me who had asked them both to approach the police to get the matter solved."

LJP leader Prince Raj Paswan, accused of the alleged sexual assault case, on Tuesday moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, seeking protection from arrest in the matter.

Prince, who is also the president of the Bihar unit of the party, was booked in the national capital on August 9 for allegedly raping a former party member.

FIR was registered after the instructions of a Delhi court almost three months after the victim filed a complaint with the police in Delhi.

The woman, who claims that she was an LJP worker, has alleged that she was molested while she was unconscious.

( With inputs from ANI )

