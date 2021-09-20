Why can't vaccination rate of over 2 crore daily continue: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury

Reacting to BJP president JP Nadda's statement about more than 2.5 crore people being vaccinated in a day, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday asked that if the vaccination of more than 2 crore people is possible in a day, why can't the rate continue?

Yechury said, "It is unfortunate that BJP president seems to be unaware and is deliberately not wanting to register what the opposition is saying. If the vaccination of 2 crore people is possible in a day, why is such a rate not continuing? he asked.

Yechury asked what is the vaccination status of India today? Only 13 per cent of our adult population has been vaccinated with both doses so far.

If we talk about the world's average today, it stands at nearly 32 to 33 per cent which is much higher. If we have the capacity to vaccinate 2.5 crore people in a day, why can't you continue this? he asked.

The CPI-M leader criticised the central government for not vaccinating the adult population despite affidavit given in Supreme Court by Prime Minister himself which stated: "All the adults in India will be vaccinated with both the dosages by December 31, 2021." He said, "What is the status of the commitment given by Modi?"

"Please consider every day the Prime Minister's birthday and vaccinate 2.5 crore people. Having said that we are not going to vaccinate more than 48 per cent of our adults by the end of the year at this rate but what we are saying is that just increase the vaccination rate," he said.

Nadda on Monday slammed opposition leaders for criticising govt for the slow pace of the vaccination drive and said that the Opposition is silent when more than 2.5 crore people were vaccinated.

These are irresponsible and ridiculous statements by all opposition parties regarding vaccination over the past year. These parties should do some introspection, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

