'Why was the house locked when there was no money?': Burglar breaks into SDM's house in MP, leaves note for him

A burglar, who was disappointed after he did not find enough cash and valuables at the residence of a government official at Civil Lines in Dewas, left a note there asking "why the house was locked when there was no money" kept at home, the police said on Monday.

Umrao Singh, the Kotwali police station in-charge, said that Rs 30,000 cash and some valuables were stolen from Trilochan Gaur who is posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon in Dewas district.

"He (Trilochan Gaur) had not come to his house in Civil Lines for the past 15 days. He came to know about the burglary when he came after a fortnight and found that silver jewellery and cash were missing."

The official later informed the police about the burglary.

During the investigation at Gaur's residence, a hand-written note was found which said "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector).

The police have registered a case against unknown people and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

