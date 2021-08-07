Wife drags husband to police station after he forced her to watch 'porn movies'

The dispute between the husband and wife escalated to the point where they went straight to the family counseling center. First, the victim's wife had alleged harassment for the dowry. However, after the police started counseling, a different reason for the dispute came to light. In fact, the controversy stemmed from watching porn movies. After this, an agreement has now been reached between the husband and wife that there will be a mobile ban in the bedroom.

A 25-year-old woman from Daurala area, was married in July 2020 to a young man from Incholi area of ​​Meerut. The newlyweds bride had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that they had demanded dowry from the in-laws. Not only that, but her husband beats her and physically abuses her, she said. Subsequently, SP Crime referred the case to the Family Counseling Center. At the counseling center, CO Rupali Rai and PPK in-charge Monica Jindal and other counselors counseled the couple on various charges. In this, it was found that the case was not related to dowry.

During the counseling, the concerned woman said that after marriage, the husband used to watch porn movies on mobile in the bedroom. Not only that, he also used to torture her mentally and physically by watching porn movies. Not only that, but she was also beaten for opposing it, she said. At the same time, the victim had said that if her husband gave up the habit of porn films, then she would go with him.

The wife has made it a condition that the husband will not see take mobile in the bedroom and will have to talk on the mobile in front of her at home. After this the husband has accepted the condition of the wife. Also, he will not watch porn movies on mobile and he will not put pressure his wife for this, the husband said. He has also gave a written statement to the police in this regard.