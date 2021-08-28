Will accept decision taken by High Command: TS Singh Deo on Chattisgarh Congress crisis

Amid the apparent turmoil in Chattisgarh Congress, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday said that he will accept the decision taken by the High Command.

The significant point to be noted is that Deo has been demanding the change of guard in the state, while addressing the media, he said, "I met and discussed everything with High Command. Whatever decision will be taken by them, we will accept it. I met Congress General Secretary Organisation, KC Venugopal in Delhi yesterday. I was not present at the meeting of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi."

His statement comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held intense talks with the party high command in Delhi and invited Rahul Gandhi to visit the state to witness the development done by his government for tribals and farmers.

As soon as he reached Raipur, Baghel told media persons, "Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh next week. They will come here and see the Chhattisgarh model. We will go all over India with the development works that are done here. He will come here and meet all sections of the society."

"He will visit Bastar, central and north Chhattisgarh and witness the development works done by us for tribals, farmers, women, the youth and the poor and industries," he said upon arrival in Raipur after meeting Gandhi in Delhi.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders.

( With inputs from ANI )

