Winter session: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to move 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in RS today

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will move the 'Dam Safety Bill 2019' in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for further consideration and passage.

The Bill was also moved in the House on Wednesday but couldn't be passed due to the ruckus created by the Opposition on various issues followed by repeated adjournments of the House.

The Bill provides surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure-related disasters and to provide for an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Movember 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

