Winter Session: Govt to table Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill in RS today

The Centre is scheduled to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Rajya Sabha on Monday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 was passed by the Lok Sabha on November 30.

The Bill seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

